Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a massive success on Nintendo Switch, and that popularity has resulted in a lot of new product based on the game. Nintendo has teamed up with UNIQLO to offer a new collection of t-shirts inspired by the series, which are available in stores and online. The clothing line includes options for Men, Women, Kids, and Babies. The designs are fairly unique compared to other Animal Crossing shirts; some feature characters prominently, while others offer subtle references that only fans will catch. Whichever your preference is, there really is a nice variety currently available for purchase!