43m Royal Huisman ketch Juliet relaunched following hybrid conversion

boatinternational.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Huisman has relaunched the Ron Holland-designed 43.5 metre ketch Juliet following a hybrid conversion. The yacht, which arrived at Huisfit in September 2019, has now been upgraded to accommodate the technological advancements that have taken place since it was first delivered in 1993. The systems upgrade saw Juliet fitted...

www.boatinternational.com
