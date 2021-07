When I wrote The CMO Manifesto a few years ago, I was struck by the courage of the marketing leaders I interviewed. So as a avid reader of America history and the quest for independence, I frequently reflect at this time of year on the parallels between our founding fathers and mothers and those marketing leaders who are committed to transforming their organizations. Here are three powerful lessons that marketing change agents have applied to their transformation leadership approaches which are rooted in methods used to shape a new and independent country.