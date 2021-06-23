Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

OAKLAND — Tony Kemp said Saturday’s game was the worst baseball game he’s played in his career. But the A’s couldn’t have won without him. Kemp lifted his arms half way and looked to the blustering skies after he hit the walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to seal the Oakland A’s 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in the 12th inning. Once Seth Brown slid into home plate safely, Kemp’s teammates lifted him and doused him in water. After 4 hours and 24 minutes of wire-to-wire baseball, the A’s were too fried to go all-out.