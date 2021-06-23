Cancel
Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
 8 days ago
The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks per game, 1.1 steals per game, 44.9% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 70.3% FT. Johnson was one...

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
NBAYardbarker

Raptors have Interviewed Tennessee's Keon Johnson

If any player is going to make a massive jump up NBA draft boards following the combine it's only fitting that it's Tennesee's Keon Johnson. Coming into the combine Johnson was viewed as a top-10 player with some high-end potential, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with some very pedestrian shooting numbers. But following his record-breaking 48-inch vertical leap at the combine, he's certainly attracting a closer look and the Toronto Raptors are one of the teams he's interviewed with.
NBANBC Sports

Keon Johnson on leaving his mark with combine record 48-inch vert

Keon Johnson knew what the NBA Draft combine record for max vertical leap was before he broke it this week, but even he didn't expect to jump as high as he did. On Wednesday, Johnson jumped 48 inches in the air to break a 20-year-old record set by Kenny Gregory, who jumped 45 1/2 inches in 2001. Johnson also recorded a 41 1/2-inch standing vertical, which is also a combine record and 4 1/2 inches higher than anyone else in this year's class.
NBC Sports

4 NBA Draft combine takeaways: Johnson, Barnes stand out

The Portland Trail Blazers currently don't have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With Chauncy Billups being reported to be the next head coach, that may change. The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Under Pressure

Keon Johnson In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’5, 186 pound guard out of Tennessee. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.9% fg, 27.1% 3, 70.3% ft. What immediately stands out while watching Keon Johnson is that he is far and away one of the best athletes in this. He is an extremely bouncy two guard whose head is often hanging around the rim while going for electric dunks. The potential he has as an open floor player is elite with his incredible quickness both with and without the ball as well as his ability to get up for alley-oops. He also has some crazy hangtime as well and an ability to contort his body to make tough finishes that is really special, there are plays where he looks like Ja Morant with some of those insane finishes. There is a good mix of creative finishes with finishes that he just goes into someone and uses his physicality to create contact, getting to the line at a high rate. I really think he has a lot of potential as an attacker with his handle constantly growing and him having such a great burst to blow by nearly every defender. That is probably his best day 1 ability on the offensive side of the ball but there are also some really nice translatable skills that he can bring to the game. His post ability is something I am in love with as he can take advantage of smaller players with really impressive footwork including great spin moves and pivots mixed with an impressive ability to rise over players and hit tough post fades or floaters. Overall his mid range shooting is pretty solid as that is his bread and butter with his smooth crossovers and his high finish on the shot that he can rise over people with. That is where most of his strengths come as far as an on ball creator but his off ball skillset is really nice too and that is something I will always value. He is a very smart cutter who uses that explosive athleticism to finish over defenders and get to the line. I also really like when he runs curls as he can get some separation and a head of steam to the hoop or stop on a dime to rise for a mid range. His playmaking is something that was a bit rough at the beginning of the season but it really came along as the season progressed with him having some nice no looks, slip passes, passes to the corners and wings, and an overall pick-n-roll ability that will be huge for him at the next level. His athleticism is also very helpful on the defensive side of the ball where he has the upside to be the best perimeter defender in the class. He plays super hard on the defensive side of the ball as you can frequently see him diving on the floor to get loose balls and hustling back to get crazy chase down blocks on defense, these types of plays are those game changing moments that can really shift the momentum in a game. He is a very fluid athlete who is incredibly quick laterally and with his long wingspan he can give the best player on the other end hell. I am also in love with his ability to guard screens both on and off the ball as he has such a natural feel for how to get around screens. His recovery speed is also great as well so whenever he gets beat that is only for about half a second as he gets right back in the play. He also has good defensive versatility as he has the size and speed to guard 1-3 but can also switch onto bigger players as he plays way above that 186 pound frame. He consistently closes out and makes things tough for shooters as he has really good timing on when to jump so he can get his hands on shots and just that never give up on a play mentality mixed with his crazy closeout speed he has many impactful closeouts every game. His off ball defense while having come lapses in there is overall very solid as well because he has a very good understanding of when to rotate and where to be in the right spot for help defense. Johnson is a real defensive playmaker as well as his anticipation and fantastic hands allow him to rack up steals and blocks. He does a good job of being active on the boards and has a really good understanding of where to be for offensive rebounds. Overall he is a high effort and IQ player who is fantastic on the defensive side of the ball with good promise on offense.
grizzlybearblues.com

The Long View: Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer Outlook and Potential Grizzlies Fit

It’s draft season! The NBA Draft Lottery has concluded, and the combine is underway. So we’re entering into the nitty gritty of draft coverage. Who rises up the boards? Who throws smoke screens? The whole 9 yards. For our first draft podcast of “The Long View,” I have Shawn Coleman...
NBANBC Washington

Trading Up for Keon Johnson Would Be a Risk Worth Taking for the Wizards

Wingspan: 6-7 2020/21 stats: 27 G, 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.4 bpg, 44.9 FG% (4.1/9.1), 27.1 3PT% (0.5/1.8), 70.3 FT%. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 8th, Ringer 6th, NBADraft.net 9th, Bleacher Report 10th. 5 things to know:. - Johnson is a special athlete. He has an explosive...
NBANBA

Warriors of the NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, June 22, to determine exactly which pick(s) the Warriors will have in the upcoming draft. This year, the Warriors are guaranteed a top-14 pick with the possibility of receiving a second first-round selection. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will mark the 23rd time the franchise will participate in the event since its inception in 1985.
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Scottie Barnes

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
