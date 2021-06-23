Cancel
The Emotional Trials of Olympic Trials, A Reflection

By Annie Grevers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve now been to three Olympic Trials meets as an athlete and two as a spectator. The first two, I only noticed the people who made the team– my heroes. The third I left heartbroken and – as life goes – I started noticing the heartbreaks in every finals heat. Two make the Olympics, six are left home (in all events other than the 100/200 free). But often the U.S. Olympic Trials finals are faster than the Olympic finals. “It’s so cruel,” I recall my dad saying after I missed qualifying in 2012. It’s an objective clock deciding– but I suppose time can be cruel. This extra year tacked onto preparing for the Olympic Trials due to COVID has allowed teen swimmers crucial months to develop and qualify for an Olympic team they could not have made in 2020. It wasn’t kind to the older athletes who were already beginning to feel creaky last year.

