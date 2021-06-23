ExclusiveNicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Thoughts on Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Rumored Split From Christian Biscardi

Cancel
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Thoughts on Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Rumored Split From Christian Biscardi

Sharing her thoughts. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded to rumors her former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola split from fiancé Christian Biscardi in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“Yeah, I reached out to her about her store and I was like, ‘Good luck with your store, mama,’” Snooki, 33, tells In Touch when asked about Sammi’s rumored breakup. “But she really doesn’t talk to any of us anymore. I mean, we try and reach out, but yeah.”

Sammi, 34, opened her new store, Sweetheart Coast Boutique, earlier this month in Ocean City, New Jersey. Eyewitnesses told In Touch at the time that the MTV starlet was “clearly hiding” her left hand and not wearing an engagement ring at the grand opening party after reports surfaced that she and her fiancé were on the rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4v7d_0adFcidZ00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket,” the eyewitness added. “When she realized that her [ring-free] hand was exposed, she put it back in [her pocket].”

Fans speculated that Sammi and Christian parted ways after many hints were dropped on social media. The duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and Christian deleted all of his photos with Sammi from his feed. He even switched his relationship status to be private on Facebook.

Sammi also erased most of her pics with her fiancé and didn’t wear her ring in an Instagram where she demonstrated her favorite self-tanner.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and had planned to wed in 2020. She confirmed her engagement shortly after she announced she would not be returning for the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The couple were forced to postpone their ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neither party confirmed the original or rescheduled date of their wedding or have commented on the split rumors.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

