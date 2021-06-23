Cancel
Provincetown, MA

AROUND THE BEND: Portuguese Festival organizers plan low-key weekend

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Provincetown Portuguese Festival kicks off Thursday, June 24, and runs through Sunday, June 27. Similar to last year, as the country emerges from the COVID-19 virus threat, the festival is significantly slimmed down with no live music or food events either downtown or at Motta Field. On Sunday, the annual Mass at St. Peter’s Church starts at 10:30 a.m. There’ll be no procession to the pier. Vessels will be blessed in a waterfront ceremony that continues the tradition in a quiet and respectful way. A festival information booth is at Ryder Street Thursday afternoon through Sunday. Info: https://provincetownportuguesefestival.com/

