Two teams of Girl Scouts have earned the highest honor available to their grade level, the Bronze Award, and were recognized and pinned on June 16. The Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 51641 in Chichester – girls in fourth and fifth grades – worked on two very different projects to earn the honor. Annabelle Stewart and Elizabeth Weir, both 11, created a PowerPoint to educate others on how to be safe in the digital world. They worked with Jerry Flanders, a hospital tech earning his IT degree, who showed them what to look out for.