Full Trailer for Trippy Amazon Original Movie ANNETTE Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard
Amazon has released the full trailer for their strange, musically influenced drama Annette, starring Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Star Wars, Marriage Story) and Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose, Inception). They portray Henry, a stand-up comedian, and Ann, an opera singer, who are Hollywood elite. The pair have a baby named Annette, who has special powers all her own, and she is in the limelight from day one.geektyrant.com