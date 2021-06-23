Cancel
Full Trailer for Trippy Amazon Original Movie ANNETTE Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has released the full trailer for their strange, musically influenced drama Annette, starring Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Star Wars, Marriage Story) and Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose, Inception). They portray Henry, a stand-up comedian, and Ann, an opera singer, who are Hollywood elite. The pair have a baby named Annette, who has special powers all her own, and she is in the limelight from day one.

