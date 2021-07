Hey kids! We’ve got the continuation of Survival of the Fittest qualifications & a Television Championship Match this week, so let’s hook em up!. Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! Last week saw Eli Isom defeat Dak Draper on television while Chris Dickinson beat O’Shay Edwards on Week by Week to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match. Today will pit Bandido against Bateman, while Danhausen & Rhett Titus will face on on this week’s Week by Week. Gotta get those YouTube views with Danhausen, I suppose. In the main event, Tony Deppen defends the TV title against former champions Tracy Williams & Dragon Lee.