Walter, Aaron
Aaron L. Walter, beloved husband of Marlene Leitson Walter and Elaine Walter (deceased); devoted father of Marc (Mary) Walter, Sheryl Walter, Jeffrey (Donna) Walter, Laura (Ira) Nutis and Jay (Katherine) Leitson; loving grandfather of Michael (Ashley) Walter, Ashley Walter, Rachel Walter, Sam (Ariella) Nutis, Joseph (Falen) Nutis, Sarah (Josh) Brody, Jordan (Katie) Leitson and Rachael Leitson (Daniel Zabludovsky); loving great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Rochelle Friedman and the following deceased: Clara Levison and Charles Walter.