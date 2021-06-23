Cancel
Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet About Being the ‘Baddest Bitch’ Amid Latest Split From Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian appears to be embracing her inner confidence amid her latest split from on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Nobody is going to convince me differently that the Kardashians/Jenner girls are some of the baddest bitches to walk the Earth,” read a fan tweet the Good American founder, 36, liked on Tuesday, June 22. Khloé also hit the heart button on another post, reading, “The Kardashian Kurse is just a misogynistic way of trying to drag very successful women down and honestly I think it’s down to jealousy.”

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Boston Celtics player, 30, got back together in the spring of 2020, they have since called it quits nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation, In Touch confirmed. The exes, who share 3-year-old daughter True Thomson, opted to part ways several weeks before the NBA star was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively told In Touch about what caused their romance to fizzle out again. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking,” the insider adds, revealing she gave it her all before deciding to move on.

Although they have both yet to speak out about their breakup, the power forward did share a cryptic message seemingly in response to the cheating rumors. On Monday, June 21, Tristan appeared to deny the accusations by posting blue cap emojis on Twitter, a slang term that indicates something is a lie.

Prior to that, the Revenge Body alum revealed how hard Tristan worked to gain back her trust following his past indiscretions during her pregnancy with True in April 2018 and with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

“I know the growth and all the work that he’s done, I know all of the help that he’s gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” Khloé said on the KUWTK season 20 reunion. “I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

