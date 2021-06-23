Cancel
Religion

Priest douses bishops with acid in Athens

By Reuters
 9 days ago
Police officers are seen at the entrance of Petraki Monastery after a priest attacked with acid against seven bishops, in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2021.REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS, June 23 (Reuters) - Police have arrested a priest who attacked metropolitan bishops at the Petraki Monastery in Athens on Wednesday by dousing them with acid.

The seven bishops, who were meeting to consider deposing the priest, suffered burns on their faces and hands and were rushed to hospital.

A guard at the monastery, who managed to catch the priest at the gate of the monastery, also suffered burns and was taken to hospital.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Acid#Dousing#Bishops#The Petraki Monastery
