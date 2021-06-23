Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Where to Find Out About Wine Events Near You, and All Over the World

sarasotamagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has been devastating for restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues, and many continue to struggle. However, some dining establishments have found success banding together in marketing groups such as the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, which recently organized the Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival, and with programs like Visit Sarasota County's Savor Sarasota. To attract the largest number of potential attendees and minimize expenses, both organizations and many other restaurants and wine bars sent their messages through LocalWineEvents.com.

