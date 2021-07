While phase one to get actor LeVar Burton as guest host for Jeopardy! is complete, the next phase fans (among them actor Ryan Reynolds) along with Burton himself hope his end-of-July stint turns to a more permanent job as the true successor to the late Alex Trebek. In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, the host of Reading Rainbow opened up about why it felt right to make the push. "There's something inside me that says this makes sense," Burton explained. "I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."