Allen County, OH

Rhodes wins $500,000 grant for new Ag Tech program

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 8 days ago

Rhodes State College wins a highly competitive grant to help get the tools they need for their new Agricultural Technology program. The half-million-dollar grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be used to purchase robots, drones, and software for the new program. The college will offer four different certificates which include ag business and robotics. Students going through the program will be able to learn more about the best farming practices and the rise of technology to help local farmers get the most out of their fields.

www.hometownstations.com
