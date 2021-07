The range of outcomes seems wide for the New York Giants this year, but these three players definitely won’t be on the roster come Week 1. Albeit it was the moribund NFC East of course, but the New York Giants had a chance to win the division right into Week 17 last year. Looking to the 2021 season, quarterback Daniel Jones taking a step up in his third season and running back Saquon Barkley making a successful return from a torn ACL are the headlines.