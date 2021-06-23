Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily signs off in "painful farewell"

By Jessie Pang
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.

The closure of the popular tabloid, which mixes pro-democracy views with celebrity gossip and investigations of those in power, marks the end of an era for media freedom in the Chinese-ruled city, critics say.

"Thank you to all readers, subscribers, ad clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves," the paper said in an online article.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Apple Daily's building on Wednesday night to show support, sometimes in heavy rain, and waved smartphone lights. Journalists came out onto the balcony and responded with their own phones.

The last front page carried a photograph of a member of staff waving at supporters, with the headline "Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain".

A Reuters reporter present in the Apple Daily newsroom saw dozens of journalists break into applause once the final edition was sent to press, and some in tears.

Reporter Alvin Chan went outside to distribute free copies to the supporters, saying: "I hope everyone can ... continue to believe in our values."

The paper, whose online version will also stop updating, said it was printing a million copies of its last edition - more than 10 times its normal print run.

Shortly after midnight, some news stands waiting for delivery already had hundreds of people queueing.

Apple Daily's support for democratic rights and freedoms has made it a thorn in Beijing's side since owner Jimmy Lai, a self-made tycoon who was smuggled from mainland China into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at the age of 12, started it in 1995.

It shook up the region's Chinese-language media landscape and became a champion of democracy on the margins of Communist China. Its demise leaves only a handful of small online outlets on that side of politics, including Stand News and Citizen News.

Staff unions at Citizen News and six other media groups said they would wear black on Thursday in protest at what they described as "the government’s blow against freedom of the press". Management at Citizen News and Stand News could not be reached for comment.

CHALLENGE TO BEIJING

Apple Daily's supporters championed it as a beacon of media freedom in the Chinese-speaking world. It repeatedly challenged Beijing's authoritarianism and was read by dissidents and a more liberal Chinese diaspora.

Lai, whose assets have been frozen, has been in jail since December on charges, stemming from pro-democracy protests, of taking part in unauthorised assemblies.

Some rights groups, media organisations and Western governments have criticised the action against the newspaper. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKBKH_0adFbNKd00
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that criticism of the raid on the newspaper amounted to attempts to "beautify" acts that endangered national security. Chinese officials have denounced the criticism as interference.

Hong Kong and mainland officials have repeatedly said that media freedoms are respected but are not absolute.

Apple Daily, which was published by Next Digital (0282.HK) and employed hundreds of journalists, said in its online article that the decision to close was "based on employee safety and manpower considerations".

Since being raided by police, the newspaper says it has suffered mass resignations and entire departments have had to close.

Last week, the assets of companies linked to the newspaper were frozen and five executives were arrested. On Wednesday, police arrested a columnist on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces.

Apple Daily and Next Digital management could not be reached to comment further.

In an interview with Reuters, an adviser to Lai said on Monday that the paper would close "in a matter of days". read more

The paper's newsroom was raided by about 200 police last August, when Lai was arrested on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, and again last week, by 500 police, when the other executives were detained.

INCREASED PRINT RUN

On both occasions, the paper said it had increased its print run to 500,000 the following day from the usual 80,000, and residents of the city of 7.5 million snapped it up before dawn.

The police action was the most direct attack on Hong Kong's freewheeling media since Beijing regained control of the city in 1997.

Authorities in Hong Kong have said the moves against Apple Daily were not targeting the media industry or press freedom.

The security law imposed on the city last year was Beijing's first major move to put Hong Kong on a more authoritarian path.

Lam and other pro-Beijing officials have said it has restored stability after months of often-violent pro-democracy protests.

The Taiwan arm of Apple Daily said it would continue to publish online, as its finances are independent. read more

Apple Daily has come under increasing pressure since Lai was arrested last year under the security legislation.

Authorities have said dozens of Apple Daily articles may have violated the security law, the first instance of authorities taking aim at media reports under the legislation.

Next Digital has been kept afloat by loans from Lai. In May, Reuters reported exclusively that Hong Kong’s security chief had sent letters to branches of HSBC (HSBA.L) and Citibank (C.N) threatening up to seven years’ jail for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Democracy#Celebrity Gossip#Chinese#Communist#Stand News#Citizen News And#Beijing Apple Daily#Western#Next Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
EconomyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Apple Daily, Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy newspaper, could shut down within days under government pressure

HONG KONG — In the 26 years since its founding, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper has been unrestrained in its criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and unwavering in its support for the pro-democracy movement. It has survived multiple raids, boycott campaigns and the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai under a draconian new national security law.
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
China104.1 WIKY

Beijing set to celebrate centenary of China’s Communist Party

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is poised on Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party, with celebrations at Tiananmen Square in Beijing capping weeks of performances and exhibitions nationwide. In the morning, President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, will deliver...
Indiamynews13.com

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.
Protestsaudacy.com

Hong Kong bans handover protest as official defends law

HONG KONG (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing to crush pro-democracy rallies and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Police sealed off Victoria Park...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Democracy Activist Re-Arrested on Eve of Sensitive Anniversaries

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police re-arrested pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung after revoking her bail on Wednesday, on the eve of the anniversaries of the former British colony's handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, a barrister and vice-chairwoman of the group that organises...
ChinaBoston Globe

‘A form of brainwashing’: China remakes Hong Kong

HONG KONG — With each passing day, the boundary between Hong Kong and the rest of China fades faster. The Chinese Communist Party is remaking this city, permeating its once vibrant, irreverent character with ever more overt signs of its authoritarian will. The very texture of daily life is under assault as Beijing molds Hong Kong into something more familiar, more docile.
Chinabuffalonynews.net

4 Nordic newspapers slam China on front-page

Copenhagen [Denmark], July 1 (ANI): Four leading newspapers from the Nordic countries marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding by publishing a full-front page editorial criticising China's violation of press freedom in Hong Kong. In an open letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the newspapers said: "Enough...
Politicswkzo.com

Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises...
Public SafetySeattle Times

Hong Kong police officer’s condition improves after stabbing

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said Friday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind...
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Psaki says US has ‘solid’ support for Taiwan amid China’s aggressions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the Biden administration has “rock solid” support for the “leading democracy” Taiwan amid “China’s aggressions” — in remarks likely to irk communist-ruled mainland China. US-China relations soured during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beijing government has repeatedly sent warplanes into Taiwan’s...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

White House Ignores China's Threats Over Taiwan Trade Talks

The Biden administration has expressed determination to resume trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan, despite recent warnings out of Beijing calling for an end to all forms of engagement with the Chinese-claimed island. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Washington's "rock-solid" support for Taipei on Monday after she...