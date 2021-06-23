Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

By Angelique Jackson
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat goes great with coffee? Pop Tarts — naturally. After the success of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Netflix has nabbed Jerry Seinfeld’s latest venture, a new movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in the comedy, titled “Unfrosted.”. More from Variety. The...

MoviesVulture

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct an Extremely High-Concept Movie About How Pop-Tarts Are Kinda Cool

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.
