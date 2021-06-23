New London baseball team prove they belong among Iowa's elites, even if the game didn't count

NORWAY — The New London High School baseball team played perhaps its biggest game of the season on Tuesday night, even though in the end there officially was no game. The Tigers, ranked 10th in Class 1A, held a 10-2 lead over fifth-ranked Don Bosco heading to the top of the fifth inning when Mother Nature interceded. As lightning flashed across the sky and the clouds opened up in a torrential downpour, the umpires and coaches from both teams decided there was no chance of finishing the final three outs to make it an official game.