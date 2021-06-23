Porter Moser, Sooners to face Bruce Pearl and Auburn in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Porter Moser and Bruce Pearl on opposing sidelines? Doesn't that sound like a recipe for unparalleled competitive energy. Per a release from the Oklahoma athletic department on Wednesday, the Sooners will hit the road to face off with Auburn in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Moser will take his new-look squad to the Deep South on Jan. 29, and his bunch will feature returning stars Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless as well as high-profile transfers Tanner Groves and Ethan Chargois. Meanwhile, Auburn, which is just two years removed from a Final Four run, will roll out a lineup that includes towering North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler and five-star freshman Jabari Smith.