Porter Moser, Sooners to face Bruce Pearl and Auburn in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Parker Thune
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorter Moser and Bruce Pearl on opposing sidelines? Doesn't that sound like a recipe for unparalleled competitive energy. Per a release from the Oklahoma athletic department on Wednesday, the Sooners will hit the road to face off with Auburn in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Moser will take his new-look squad to the Deep South on Jan. 29, and his bunch will feature returning stars Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless as well as high-profile transfers Tanner Groves and Ethan Chargois. Meanwhile, Auburn, which is just two years removed from a Final Four run, will roll out a lineup that includes towering North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler and five-star freshman Jabari Smith.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
216K+
Post
8M+
Views
