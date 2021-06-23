Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico border under immigration scrutiny

By HERIKA MARTINEZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqy1O_0adFZvtj00
US Vice President Kamala Harris travels to the US-Mexico border on June 25, 2021 -- just days before former president Donald Trump makes his own visit there to highlight the contrast between his border policies and those of President Joe Biden /AFP/File

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will visit the country's border with Mexico, the White House announced, as the Biden administration faces intense scrutiny over its handling of an immigration surge.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, many fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, have attempted to cross into the United States in recent months, prompting scathing criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden's more humane approach to immigration was provoking rather than preventing a crisis.

Harris senior advisor Symone Sanders said Wednesday that the vice president will visit the border city of El Paso, Texas, and will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biden tasked Harris earlier this year with overseeing efforts to address what the administration describes as root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The vice president traveled to Guatemala and Mexico in early June to address the issue, but caught flak from critics for comments that appeared to downplay the border crisis.

She was also criticized for not stopping at the border for a firsthand look at the situation during her international mission.

Harris continues to address the root causes of illegal immigration "and work in coordination to get the situation under control," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"This trip to the border on Friday will be a part of this effort."

The White House did not provide details on Harris's border plans, saying specifics would be forthcoming.

The vice president's trip will come a few days before Donald Trump visits the border, on June 30, in a bid to contrast his tough stance on immigration with successor Biden's more humane approach.

"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created -- a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.

Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigration#Mexico#Immigration Policies#Afp File#The White House#Republicans#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star panel on Trump's visit to the border

KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What is happening here in El Paso really is, in many ways, highlights many of the facets on the issues of immigration. DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: We are going over to the border right now, but we're going to the real part of the border where there's real problems, not a part where you look around and you don't see anybody.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Trump, at US-Mexico border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border

Former President Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, taking direct aim at President Biden for the surge this year in migrants crossing the barrier. "There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up," the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.
POTUSWashington Times

Kamala Harris steers America wrong on immigration

Getting there can be challenging, especially when anywhere is less dreadful than “there.” Fear of what she would find made Vice President Kamala Harris three months late for an official visit to the southern U.S. border. When she finally agreed to go, aversion to rolling up her sleeves sent her to the wrong place. All told, she is on course for a wayward solution to the nation’s immigration crisis.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies

WESLACO, Texas, June 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump, in his latest effort to regain the national spotlight, traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to accuse President Joe Biden of neglecting national security by dismantling border controls. Speaking in front of an unfinished section of border wall, Trump...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's and Harris's policies are crippling America

It was said of Winston Churchill in the interregnum between the two world wars, “His judgment is bad, but his instincts are good. He seems to know what is important.” In this way, former President Donald Trump is similar. Churchill intuitively understood that the storm that would become World War...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting restrictions

The US Supreme Court on Thursday upheld controversial Arizona laws that restrict how ballots can be cast, a decision that could have lasting impact on the voting rights of minorities. One requires citizens who vote on election day to cast ballots in the precinct in which they live, while another makes it a felony for advocates like union representatives to collect and deposit voters' ballots, a process critics call ballot harvesting.