Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unemployment Insurance Agency open for in-person appointments starting June 30

By WXYZ Web Team
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073wDb_0adFZrMp00

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will be open for in-person appointments at 12 of its offices starting June 30. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted at this time, according to the UIA.

People can go online today to book an appointment; spots are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. The appointments are slotted for 15 minutes and can be scheduled a week in advance.

Click here to make an appointment.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson in a press release.

The UIA expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person. Customers are requested to wear a mask inside and are asked to bring their driver's license or photo ID and any documents related to their claim.

Community Policy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Customer Service
Related
EconomyCorydon Democrat

DWD issues fraud alert to unemployment insurance claimants

The Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development has issued a fraud alert to notify those who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 that they need to protect their personal information from potential scammers. The U.S. Dept. of Labor Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails...
Businessmanisteenews.com

Ieuter Insurance Group recognized as Exceptional Agency

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, an award-winning regional property casualty insurance business serving six states in the Midwest, congratulates Ieuter Insurance Group on its recognition as an Exceptional Agency for 2021. Exceptional Agencies are recognized for profitable production and commitment to partnership with Hastings Mutual. As an Exceptional Agency, Ieuter Insurance...
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

First-time unemployment insurance claims continue to drop

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 19 dropped to 4,278 from the previous week's total of 5,242. For the same week in 2020, 19,524 first-time claims were filed. The unemployment continued claims increased to 49,503 from the...
EconomyMotley Fool

These 10 States Are Ending Boosted Unemployment on June 26

Many more jobless workers are about to see their weekly unemployment checks drop. When the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March, the U.S. economy was in worse shape than it is today. For that reason, lawmakers decided that the public needed a round of...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan unemployment offices to open for appointments Wednesday

Michigan unemployment claimants wishing to conduct their business in-person can go online Wednesday to make an appointment at 12 offices set to open June 30. The appointment-only system marks the first reopening of unemployment offices for in-person service since they closed in March 2020 amid an avalanche of claims tied to the government-ordered shutdown of businesses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The more than 16-month closure was due to safety concerns as well as the belief that claimants can be better served over the phone.
Lansing, MIwnmufm.org

UIA offers in-person service appointments

LANSING, MI-- The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering in-person services by appointment only at 12 local unemployment offices beginning June 30. Michiganders can now go online to schedule an appointment up to a week in advance. Each time slot is 15 minutes. Appointments are available from. 8:15 a.m. to...
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan unemployment agency resumes in-person office visits

Michigan’s jobless workers once again have a chance to talk to an unemployment agency worker in person, more than a year after the Legislature and workers rights advocates started pushing for the change. The offices will reopen on Wednesday, June 30, but only for people who make appointments online starting...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

UFirst Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

UFirst recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. UFirst Insurance Agency was founded in 2021 by owner Bryce Youngberg. The full-service agency – which specializes in auto, home, and life insurance – serves both Missouri and Illinois. UFirst Insurance Agency is located at 3407 S. Jefferson Ave. in St. Louis, Mo.
Economyksro.com

Work Search Requirement Reinstated for Unemployment Benefits

Unemployed Californians are going to have to actively start looking for work next month if they want to keep getting benefits. The state EDD is reinstating the work search requirement on July 11th. The longtime state requirement was waived in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Folks must, once again, show proof they are trying to find a job each week in order to maintain their benefit eligibility.
EconomyPosted by
Bristol Times

Filing for Unemployment Compensation benefits now available by phone

The Department of Labor & Industry announced that a new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims System, which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits by phone, is now online. PAT, which replaces a different file-by-phone system, is part of L&I’s new, modern Unemployment Compensation system, which was launched Tuesday. “PAT...
Economyallongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Labor Reinstates Work Search For Unemployment Claimants

Last week, the Georgia Department of Labor ended the state’s participation in the federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. The last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) was week ending June 26, 2021. Beginning Sunday, July 4, 2021, claimants will be required to submit work search by submitting evidence of three verifiable contacts of work search activities as part of the weekly certification process.
Economyaymag.com

The Robbi Davis Agency Here to Help with Health Insurance

Robbi Davis with the Robbi Davis Agency has big news for folks who need health insurance. Open enrollment ends August 15, and you might be eligible for a subsidy. For more information, visit the agency’s website. Video by Clanton Creative.
EconomyPosted by
100.5 The River

Need a Face To Face With Unemployment Office? Now Open!

If you are tired of getting no one on the phone at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office, good news, they are now open for in person appointments. When COVID-19 first hit and many Michiganders had to seek out unemployment benefits, there were nightmare stories about people calling for hours for weeks on end to never get a human on the phone. As a result, many people in West Michigan were unable to get the benefits they earned or had to wait an extremely long time to get the benefits they have earned.
Economypeakofohio.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Supplements Ending June 26th

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is reminding Ohioans that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program will end in Ohio on June 26. This federal program has provided an additional $300 a week to all eligible claimants receiving unemployment benefits. “As Governor DeWine has said, when...
EconomyPosted by
MassLive.com

Unemployment, temporary disability benefits rising next month

Rhode Islanders collecting unemployment benefits and temporary disability insurance are getting more in their checks starting next month, the state Department of Labor and Training announced Friday. For new claims with an effective date of July 4 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance will increase to...