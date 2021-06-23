Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

I May Destroy You wins a Peabody Award

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michaela Coel HBO/BBC limited series was part of the third batch of Peabody winners that also included PBS NewsHour for its pandemic coverage.

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Award#I May Destroy You#Pbs Newshour#Limited Series#Bbc#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesWBAL Radio

'The Good Lord Bird,' 'Unorthodox' pick up Peabody awards

The Good Lord Bird and Unorthodox are among the second batch of Peabody Award winners, announced Tuesday. Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke, picked up the honor in the Entertainment category for being "a rich and complex portrayal of a madman who would become a martyr, offered through the eyes of African Americans."
Peabody, MABoston Globe

There’s plenty to like about the Peabody Awards

The winners of the 81st annual Peabody Awards, which pay tribute to top entertainment and media, were announced this week. And it’s an impressive little group of shows. The highlights include a number of my favorites. Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” (Amazon) focuses in on the West Indian community in the UK. Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” (HBO) is a stunning miniseries about a woman who was drugged and raped, along with the issues of consent among those in her small group of friends.
TV SeriesDeadline

Showtime’s Limited Series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ Wins Peabody Award

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Lord Bird, the Showtime limited series starring Ethan Hawke in the adaptation of James McBride’s book about enigmatic abolitionist John Brown, will be awarded a Peabody on Tuesday, Deadline has learned. Chris Rock presented the award to Hawke, who also co-wrote and produced the seven-part series, in...
CelebritiesVulture

Unproblematic Men Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso Win 2021 Peabody Awards

Hot Nice Summer is off to a great start. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso are among the 2021 Peabody Award winners, with the shows, which air on CBS and Apple TV+, respectively, winning in the Entertainment category for their contributions to the medium. In a statement, the awards committee hailed The Late Show’s “remarkably successful transformation of the late-night television model” during the coronavirus pandemic and Colbert’s “gentle spirit” as a host; Ted Lasso, on the other hand, was praised for its “charming dose of radical optimism” and “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity” in our culture. (No mention of Ted’s ’stache, though.) Also winning Peabodys this year are Asian Americans and Time for Documentary; Floodlines for Podcast/Radio; Full Disclosure and China Undercover for News; The Owl House for Children’s & Youth; and, presumably, Coach Beard for Best Man.
TV SeriesMac Observer

Apple TV+ Animated Series ‘Stillwater’ Earns Peabody Award

Apple TV+ kids series Stillwater won a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy on Thursday. The show is about mindfulness and the judges noted that it “embraces tranquility—and yes, stillness—in a way that television series rarely do, even those aimed at adults.”. Stillwater Latest...
Presidential Electionpbs.org

‘Whose Vote Counts’ Wins FRONTLINE’s Second Peabody Award of 2021

The documentary Whose Vote Counts won a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award on Tuesday, the second FRONTLINE film to win the prestigious award this year. The October 2020 film, a joint investigation with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and reporters from the USA TODAY Network, examined allegations of voter disenfranchisement in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the lens of the battleground state of Wisconsin. From FRONTLINE correspondent and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb, producer Tom Jennings and director June Cross, the investigation examined how unfounded claims of extensive voter fraud entered the political mainstream, and ultimately whose vote counted and whose was endangered. It was honored by the Peabody Awards in the News category.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Small Axe,’ ‘Welcome To Chechnya’ Among Final 2021 Peabody Awards Winners

The Peabody Awards ended its four days of virtual announcements crowning Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” as its final entertainment category winner. It was joined by acclaimed documentaries “Welcome to Chechnya” and “The Cave.” Apple TV+’s “Stillwater” rounded out the last children’s and youth category winner. Today’s announcements were presented by...
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ receives Peabody Award

Apple’s global comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” today received one of the industry’s highest honors, earning an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling. The award was presented virtually by Will Ferrell and was accepted by “Ted Lasso” executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis. Since its launch, the multiple award-winning series has delighted audiences all over the world with its positivity, optimism and humor. The Peabody organization celebrates the finest in broadcasting and digital media, including television, radio/podcasts, and the web, in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming.
TV & VideosAdWeek

20/20, Judy Woodruff and PBS NewsHour Among 2021 Peabody Award Winners

On Thursday, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors unveiled all 30 programs representing the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020. “Whether documenting the horrors and struggles of Covid-19, amplifying critical discussions around police brutality, or simply entertaining us with heartfelt stories about our...
TV & Videospbs.org

PBS NewsHour Named Recipient of Two Peabody Awards

This week, PBS NewsHour received two Peabody Awards for its global and economic coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its 2020 reporting on the desperate journey faced by migrants along the Darien Gap. The award for NewsHour’s coverage of the pandemic was presented yesterday by ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts (linked HERE) and the award for Desperate Journey was presented today by actress and activist America Ferrera (linked HERE). Earlier this month, PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff was named the recipient of the inaugural Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity.
TV & Videosimore.com

Watch Will Ferrell present Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' with a Peabody Award

A clip posted to Twitter shows the short presentation and a word from star Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV+ clearly has a hit on its hands with Ted Lasso and ahead of its second season debut, the show has been presented with its very own Peabody Award. A short video has been shared on Twitter that shows Will Ferrell presenting the award as well as a clip from the show itself. The video is rounded out by a few words by the show's lead, Jason Sudeikis.
TV & VideosAsia Media

Renee Tajima-Peña wins Peabody for ‘Asian Americans’ docuseries

“Asian Americans,” the five-part miniseries created for PBS by Renee Tajima-Peña, UCLA professor of Asian American studies, has received a Peabody Award. The series, which aired in spring 2020, tells stories of struggle, progress and solidarity from the perspectives of multiple Asian American communities, highlighting their national, ethnic, religious, political, linguistic and cultural diversity.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

What You Need to Know About Award-Winning Movie Coming to State Theatre

What do the multiple award-winning movies, Strung, and Tallgrass Recovery Center in Sioux Falls have in common? A lot. Tallgrass Recovery and Sober Living Homes is a place of hope, healing, and renewal. It educates individuals and families in the grip of drug and alcohol addiction about the way to embrace a 12-step spiritually-based path to a new life.
MoviesComicBook

Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and I May Destroy You Stars

The reboot of Toxic Avenger, the 1984 Troma Entertainment hit that inspired numerous sequels and an animated TV series, has recruited a pair of actors to bolster their already-impressive cast. Interestingly, one of the two -- Jonny Coyne -- appeared in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom last year alongside Taylour Paige, who was cast in the film last month. He will be joined by Sarah Niles, who has appeared in Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You. The pair join a cast that's toplined by Peter Dinklage as the hero and Kevin Bacon as the villain. Other members of the cast include Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, and Julia Davis.