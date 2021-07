The actions of now-incarcerated Milwaukee Police Department officer Sonthana Rajaphoumi towards a minor will cost the City of Milwaukee at least $250,000. Rajaphoumi was an MPD officer at the time he was charged for pursuing underage girls for sex. Charges were filed in 2016 and in October 2017, Rajaphoumi, then 46 years old, was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to two felony charges of causing mental harm to a child.