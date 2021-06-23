Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, TX

Collin College to offer camps

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format. This camp is open to all music students ages 13-adult, as well as music educators and band directors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvisation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist master classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp faculty. The cost of the camp is $100. People may refer a friend for a $25 discount (must be refunded to Collin College if there is a no-show). Need-based scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. For more information, contact director of Jazz Studies Alex Heitlinger at [email protected] collin.edu.

wylie.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Farmersville, TX
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#A Camp#Photography#Summer Camp#Zoom#Plano Campus#Collin College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Frisco ER now accepting patients

Frisco ER opened in July at 12600 Rolater Road, Frisco. The freestanding emergency room is open to anyone with urgent medical concerns. 469-200-5222. www.frisco-er.com. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in Frisco and McKinney. Previously, she reported on southern Dallas for The Dallas Morning News. The Durham, N.C. native and devoted Tar Heel fan graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2019.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Running Co. to open location in Southlake

Dallas Running Co., a Fort Worth-based running shoe store, will be opening a third location in Southlake Town Square at 120 State St. The store, which offers personalized shoe fittings as well as over 20 brands of running shoes, is expected to open in mid-July. The company has two other locations, one in the Trinity Commons shopping center in Fort Worth—which goes by Fort Worth Running Co.—and one in the Shops at Legacy in Plano. https://lonestarfootwear.com/
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Bioworld Foundation Helps Students Pursue Their Dreams

“I was raised by parents who instilled in me from an early age that it was. virtuous to help everyone around you,” Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev (Raj) Malik said. “I want to make sure these sponsorship/scholarships enable students to pursue their dreams.” In addition to a generous charitable donation, Mr. Malik’s Foundation also encourages Bioworld employees to get involved in activities and programs that improve the health and welfare of the Irving community.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

$37,000 raised for Denton Sewing Center

A Cross Roads business hosted a fundraiser that raised $37,000 for the Denton Sewing Center, a local business that lost its building and much of its product in a fire in May. Box Car Quilts in Cross Roads hosted a three-day fundraiser in late June to benefit the Denton Sewing Center. Staff presented the Denton business with a large, celebratory check on Thursday.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Flower Mound names new youth football provider

Flower Mound recently named Neighborhood Sports its new youth football provider. Neighborhood Sports, which was established in 2003 and is based in Flower Mound, provides recreational activities, promote citizenship and improves the lives of children throughout the community, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The organization’s leagues put a focus on developing the fundamental skills of sport and instilling good sportsmanship.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing for The Highlander in a Public Private Partnership With Radford University, Virginia

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2021-- Preston Hollow Capital, an independent specialty municipal finance company that supports local communities through creative, flexible and dependable infrastructure financing, today announced the successful execution of a $34 million financing to fund construction of The Highlander, a 124-room upper-upscale hotel that helps further Radford University's academic mission with the advent of its Hospitality Program. The Highlander also provides much-needed amenity to the University and the surrounding community and features a rooftop restaurant and a 4,000-square-foot conference space, providing the University the ability to attract and host business conferences, expos, and University events.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

July Activities at the Southlake Public Library

Let’s get to reading and learning with the Southlake Public Library!. Check out their upcoming programs and events for July. This highly entertaining snake show is funny and educational. All ages. No registration required. Magic Balloon Show. July 8 at 11 a.m. Town Hall 3rd Floor. Robb has a unique...
Duncanville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chamber Weekly Updates – July 2, 2021

Unite and Fellowship This Independence Day Weekend. The weather forecast looks good to celebrate with family, friends and community this weekend. There are many events, including the Independence Day Celebration at Armstrong Park on Saturday, July 3rd. Come to the morning parade (9:00 AM) and come back for the evening events with Live Music, Bounce Houses, Face Painting followed up with the Fireworks show. You can enjoy food on site as well as support the local surrounding restaurants. Our community survives and thrives on support and participation. Let’s keep Duncanville strong!
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Celebrate Park and Recreation Month this July

The City of Southlake Community Services Department celebrates Park and Recreation Month this July by telling “Our Park and Recreation Story.”. The United States has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month since 1985. The City of Southlake is proud to follow that tradition. Just this week, Mayor Huffman proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month in Southlake. This month highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals play in building more vibrant, and more resilient communities across the country.