Collin College to offer camps

8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format. This camp is open to all music students ages 13-adult, as well as music educators and band directors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvisation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist master classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp faculty. The cost of the camp is $100. People may refer a friend for a $25 discount (must be refunded to Collin College if there is a no-show). Need-based scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. For more information, contact director of Jazz Studies Alex Heitlinger at [email protected] collin.edu.