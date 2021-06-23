Five-star DT Nolen has 'good time' during latest visit with Vols
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2022 class, returned to Knoxville this week for a multiple-day visit with the Vols.247sports.com
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2022 class, returned to Knoxville this week for a multiple-day visit with the Vols.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.