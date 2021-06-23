Five-star DT Nolen has 'good time' during latest visit with Vols

The Penn State football program is set for another busy recruiting weekend during the June quiet period. Head coach James Franklin and his staff will host an ‘Elite Camp’ for prospects on Sunday, and before that, they’ll also spend Friday and Saturday hosting official and unofficial visitors alike. For those unaware, the difference is that the former group is on all-expenses-paid by the program trips for just members of the Class of 2022, while any recruit can pay his way to campus and take the latter.