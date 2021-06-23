Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Damian Hurley Says Past Year Has Been 'Bloody Hard' on Anniversary of Father Steve Bing's Death

By Kaitlyn Frey
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamian Hurley is remembering father Steve Bing on the one-year anniversary of his death. Damian, the 19-year-old son of Bing and ex-wife Elizabeth Hurley, shared a serene photo of a sunset over the ocean on Instagram to honor his father. "A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news. I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary," Damian captioned the post.

people.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hurley
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steve Bing
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Riley Keough Reflects on ‘Hard Days’ 1 Year After Brother Benjamin Keough’s Death

In memoriam. Riley Keough opened up about her grieving journey ahead of the anniversary of her brother Benjamin Keough’s death. “I’m really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I’m doing that,” the actress, 32, told InStyle on Tuesday, June 29. “[I’m] trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Husband Who Lies to Her All the Time – Subscriber Story

A woman is shattered when she discovers her husband has been lying to her, but then she devises the perfect plan to get her revenge. Agnes Danton believed she was happily married until the day she found a piece of clothing that didn't belong to her in her laundry basket. Agnes stared at the blouse. It was lovely and expensive and something Agnes would never have dared to wear.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Remembers Father on 30th Anniversary of His Death, Urges People To Take Care of Their Health

Thirty years ago today (July 1) beloved television star Michael Landon passed away. It was pancreatic cancer that claimed the actor’s life when he was only 54 years old. On the 30th anniversary of his death in 1991, one of Landon’s children is urging people to take their health seriously. That child is his daughter, Leslie Landon Matthews. She talked about her famous father, who was the star of “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” with PEOPLE.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Love And Death: Patrick Fugit Has Been Cast in Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen’s HBO Max Series

Actor Patrick Fugit has boarded the cast of HBO Max original limited series Love and Death. Fugit joins Judas and the Black Messiah actor Jesse Plemons and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen in the series, based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. He is best known for featuring in films such as “Gone Girl”, “Almost Famous”, “First Man” and “Thanks for Sharing”. The actor will essay the role of Pat Montgomery, the husband of Olsen’s Candy Montgomery, according to Deadline. Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Join Frances McDormand in Movie Adaptation of Novel ‘Women Talking’.
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Father Figures: A Hard Year

“2021 has been a hard year for me medically. I spent more time in the hospital during the month of February than I did at home. I watched my son’s (Alex) fifth birthday party over FaceTime from a hospital bed and that crushed me. Since late January I have been...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent: "I See U Still In Ur Feels Over That Dinner Date"

He's known to share memes that troll his celebrity friends, but 50 Cent recently got checked over a post he made about Lil Kim. The Queen Bee appeared at the 2021 BET Awards and took to the stage to honor Queen Latifah, and her style was criticized by 50 Cent. He shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Kim next to an owl, and soon, Kim's man Mr. Papers jumped in with a response.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Amber Heard Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'She's the Beginning of the Rest of My Life'

On Thursday, the actress, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a mother-daughter photo to introduce her now-12-week-old baby Oonagh Paige to her fans. "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.
WorldIn Style

Prince Harry Opened Up About Life at Home With Baby Lili

Little Lilibet "Lili" Diana may not be a month old yet, but she's already giving her dad reasons to be proud. During an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London, Prince Harry explained that his new arrival is, gratefully, pretty chill and that having the new addition has been a real shift for him and his wife, Meghan Markle.
MoviesThe Ringer

The Enduring Thrill Ride of Steven Soderbergh Heist Movies

This Thursday, the film No Sudden Move comes to HBO Max. It’s a period crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, which centers on a scheme—oh, you stopped reading after “crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh,” didn’t you? Fair enough. After all, we have decades of evidence that this particular combination of genre and director produces consistently excellent results.
Moviesramascreen.com

Mojean Aria Joins THE ENFORCER Starring Antonio Banderas, 2 Chainz and Kate Bosworth

Millennium Media has announced that Mojean Aria (“See”), Zolee Griggs (Archenemy) , Alexis Ren (Deported), and Aaron Cohen (John Wick: Chapter 2) will be joining previously announced Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Shrek franchise), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns, 21), and 2 Chainz in the upcoming noir thriller The Enforcer. Directed by Richard Hughes (Found) and written by W. Peter Iliff (Point Break, Patriot Games, Varsity Blues), The Enforcer will start principal photography this week in Thessaloniki, Greece.