Damian Hurley Says Past Year Has Been 'Bloody Hard' on Anniversary of Father Steve Bing's Death

On Thursday, the actress, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a mother-daughter photo to introduce her now-12-week-old baby Oonagh Paige to her fans. "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.