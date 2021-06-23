Damian Hurley Says Past Year Has Been 'Bloody Hard' on Anniversary of Father Steve Bing's Death
Damian Hurley is remembering father Steve Bing on the one-year anniversary of his death. Damian, the 19-year-old son of Bing and ex-wife Elizabeth Hurley, shared a serene photo of a sunset over the ocean on Instagram to honor his father. "A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news. I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary," Damian captioned the post.people.com