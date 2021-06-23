Saints Use Three Long Balls To Take Down Clippers, 8-3
COLUMBUS, OH (June 22, 2021) - It looked early on like both teams would hit double-digit home runs as the ball was flying out to right field at Huntington Park on Tuesday night. Each team hit three home runs, but the Saints got the bigger blast and took down the Columbus Clippers 8-3. Early on it was the Clippers going deep off Saints starter Chandler Shepherd. With two outs in the first Andres Gimenez hit a solo homer to right-center, his eighth of the season, giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead.www.milb.com