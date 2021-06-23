Saints Use Three Long Balls To Take Down Clippers, 8-3

The 4th ranked ADM Tigers blasted a pair of two-run homeruns in Monday night’s hard fought win over Perry 6-1. Aliya Yanga connected for an opposite field two-run shot in the first inning while Brynn Busta added a two-run bomb in the third inning. The Tigers scored three runs in the first and three more in the third. ADM finished with seven hits. Perry managed one hit off the duo of Cameron Smith and Tessa Boorn. Taylor Atwell ripped a double in the third inning and eventually scored on a Macy Killmer bases load walk. Jayna Kenney pitched the entire game, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out two. Perry falls to 1-10 in the RRC and will host Ballard Wednesday night. Complete box below.