"Downtown Welcome Back Weekend" Planned For July 2-4

ST. PAUL, MN (June 22, 2021) - For nearly a year and half the streets of Saint Paul have been quiet and, while we all did our best to remember that Fun is Good, what we learned was that Fun is much Better Together. Working with Securian Financial and the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, the Saints plan to bring people together in Lowertown Saint Paul for a weekend of live music, art, baseball, fireworks and fun with a Downtown Welcome Back Weekend. Events begin on Friday, July 2 and run through Sunday, July 4.