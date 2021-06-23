Judge sets trial date for Chad Daybell in deaths of his wife's children
Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell's husband, walks into court on Feb. 21, 2020, for his wife's hearing on child abandonment and other charges in Lihue, Hawaii. A judge on Wednesday set a November trial date for Chad Daybell on charges of murder and conspiracy. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP) — SALT LAKE CITY — A judge in Idaho has scheduled a murder trial for Chad Daybell in the death of his wife's two kids and that of his former spouse.www.ksl.com