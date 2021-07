There are some serious gems among the thousands of products available on Amazon. In fact, there are some products that are so dope they keep selling out. These clever products tend to garner thousands of reviews on Amazon, so you have tons of people vouching for how well they work. And honestly, they're pretty affordable, too. But here's the best part: you don't have to go looking for them because I've already rounded up 40 cool things that keep selling out on Amazon.