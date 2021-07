Editor's note: The story and Flourish chart have been updated to show Fort Bend ISD's starting salary for the 2021-22 school is $58,500. Of 18 Greater Houston-area school districts, Alief and Alvin ISDs have the highest starting teacher salaries for the 2021-22 school year at $59,700 and $59,500, respectively, according to analysis by Community Impact Newspaper. Magnolia ISD's and Willis ISD's starting salaries tie for the lowest at about $54,000 in 2021-22. As school districts across the Greater Houston area finalize teacher salaries for the 2021-22 school year, Community Impact Newspaper compiled starting teacher salaries for each local district covered by the newspaper.