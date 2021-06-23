Hiatus Kaiyote – “Get Sun” f. Arthur Verocai (Video)

In a new interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, KIX frontman Steve Whiteman was asked if the band will ever release a follow-up album to 2014's "Rock Your Face Off". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think so. Right now it's the business end of it you have to look at, because in order to have [producer] Taylor Rhodes involved, his fee is pretty steep, and we don't expect him to do it for nothing, so you've gotta weigh it out. I mean, we can record for relatively nothing, but having Brian [Forsythe, guitar] fly in from Nashville and paying Taylor Rhodes, it's, like, can we recoup the money? Because it's not about making money; it's about not losing money. So I guess all that would have to be worked out. And if we can do it and feel confident enough that people are gonna buy the damn thing, we'd love to give fans new music, but it's gotta make good business as well."