Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hiatus Kaiyote – “Get Sun” f. Arthur Verocai (Video)

2dopeboyz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years after their 2015 project Choose Your Weapon, Hiatus Kaiyote will return with their new album Mood Valiant on June 25 (Ed. note: YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!). And — this is a personal opinion totally based on the singles “Red Room” and “Chivalry Is Not Dead” — the album is looking to be a much-welcomed return to form for the group.

2dopeboyz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Verocai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Music2dopeboyz.com

T-Pain – “I Like Dat” f. Kehlani (Video)

Once T-Pain realized all of the opportunities he’d been missing in his DMs, he’s been off to the races. One such collaboration to come from them is “I Like Dat,” a duet with Kehlani, which serves as a sequel to his 2007 classic “Buy You A Drank (Shawty Snappin’).” The two have now released a video for the track, which is a Western-themed ride featuring T-Pain as that world’s best snake oil salesman. The song itself serves as the leadoff to T-Pain’s forthcoming Precious Stones album, slated for release later in 2021.
Manchester, WAkexp.org

Children of Zeus - No Love Song

Manchester duo Children Of Zeus return with their first new music in three years, since the release of their acclaimed debut Travel Light. Today's Song of the Day reunites band members Tyler Daley and Konny Kon with producer Beat Butcha (Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle) who worked on their earlier album. The lush production adds a lush, soulful vibe to the smooth slow jam, providing a velvety platform for Daley's vocals and Kon's riffs.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Rise Of Dubstep As An Electronic Dance Music Theme

Dubstep and electronic dance music riddim artists are constantly evolving their music to keep up with the fast paced beat. These artists create new sounds and sound patterns every week to keep the party going and the dance floor alive. No longer are these sound-setters restricted to one style or another. These artists use various instruments such as keyboards, samples, reverb, delay, chorus, and a lot more.
MusicRolling Stone

Hiatus Kaiyote’s ‘Mood Valiant’ Showcases Strength and Power

A long time coming, Mood Valiant serves as an indicator of triumph for Melbourne future soul champions Hiatus Kaiyote. Initially halted due to frontwoman Nai Palm’s diagnosis with breast cancer, the resulting album is one that sees the group showcasing their strength, versatility, and power through its hypnotic, almost kaleidoscopic compositions. Dizzying vocals, complex rhythms, and stunning compositions turn this into one of the year’s best.
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
MusicParsons Sun

Sam Fender teases new music

Sam Fender has teased new music will be out later this week. The 'Play God' hitmaker has confirmed he will be dropping some new music in just two days, thrilling his fans. He wrote on Twitter: "HERE WE GO AGAIN. HOLD TIGHT. 2 DAYS (sic)" It comes after Sam confirmed...
Rock Musicearmilk.com

Cassia share the sun-drenched new EP "Magnifier"

Indie newcomers Cassia have been making a name for themselves throughout this year with their irresistble bops. Now, the UK trio share their new EP Magnifier, a collection of tracks that showcase the band's incredible rise with their dazzling, kaleidoscopic indie tunes. Injecting a multitude of colour into their work,...
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are working on new music in LA

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are in Los Angeles working on new music, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed. Rumours began to circulate about what the stars were doing in LA after paparazzi photos of them in the city appeared online. After the pictures were published by US gossip sites,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIX Frontman Believes Band Will Make Another Studio Album

In a new interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, KIX frontman Steve Whiteman was asked if the band will ever release a follow-up album to 2014's "Rock Your Face Off". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think so. Right now it's the business end of it you have to look at, because in order to have [producer] Taylor Rhodes involved, his fee is pretty steep, and we don't expect him to do it for nothing, so you've gotta weigh it out. I mean, we can record for relatively nothing, but having Brian [Forsythe, guitar] fly in from Nashville and paying Taylor Rhodes, it's, like, can we recoup the money? Because it's not about making money; it's about not losing money. So I guess all that would have to be worked out. And if we can do it and feel confident enough that people are gonna buy the damn thing, we'd love to give fans new music, but it's gotta make good business as well."
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Damon Albarn Debuts New Song 'Polaris' With Live Performance Video

Damon Albarn has released “Polaris,” the lead single from his upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, out November 12th via Transgressive Records. The song arrived on Tuesday with an accompanying live performance video featuring Albarn on piano as he leads his band and a...
Musictheprp.com

Endseeker Premiere “Bloodline” Music Video

Have unveiled an official music video for the track “Bloodline” from their latest album, “Mount Carcass“. That record arrived through Metal Blade Records this past April. Speaking of the clip, the band offered:. “With the video for this absolute headbanger, we wanted to go all the way back to the...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy