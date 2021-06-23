The "Other" Quarterbacks

Another season, another QB battle. With the departure of Joe Milton from the program — the third Michigan quarterback to transfer in three years — the biggest headlines out of the Wolverines’ fall camp will almost certainly pertain to whether Cade McNamara or true freshman J.J. McCarthy will start under center on September 4. Many people much smarter than me will spend the next few months pontificating on how Harbaugh values experience and will start McNamara, or how he’ll definitely start McCarthy because he can’t afford to lose his latest blue-chip quarterback to the portal, or how it won’t matter anyway if Sherrone Moore can’t get the offensive line up to snuff.