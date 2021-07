“We’re here to say that enough is enough,” said Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) during a press conference at the state Capitol on June 30, surrounded by allied groups. “Elected officials continue to play politics with our lives,” she declared. “They continue to do policy work that actually doesn’t protect our communities. And, after a year of protest, we were given this opportunity to have a task force where our thoughts and our feelings could be heard. It was very clear, very very quickly, that people did not enter that process with good faith.”