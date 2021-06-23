Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Wednesday crash damages Schenectady home, one person taken to hospital

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8Iez_0adFYTGs00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Paramedics taken a man away to a waiting ambulance on Brandywine Avenue Wednesday.

SCHENECTADY – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday that damaged a home, authorities said

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The crash happened just before noon on Brandywine Avenue, between Becker and Stanford Streets.

The crash involved a second vehicle and one ended up hitting the building. The home’s porch appeared to have been knocked off its foundation. It was unclear what other damage resulted.

Responding paramedics could be seen taking a man to an ambulance on a stretcher. Further details on the man’s injuries were not immediately available.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdvFs_0adFYTGs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfoHk_0adFYTGs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyyLP_0adFYTGs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpMDU_0adFYTGs00
Community Policy
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
76
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Traffic
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady, NY
Accidents
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.