Wednesday crash damages Schenectady home, one person taken to hospital

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Paramedics taken a man away to a waiting ambulance on Brandywine Avenue Wednesday.

SCHENECTADY – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday that damaged a home, authorities said

The crash happened just before noon on Brandywine Avenue, between Becker and Stanford Streets.

The crash involved a second vehicle and one ended up hitting the building. The home’s porch appeared to have been knocked off its foundation. It was unclear what other damage resulted.

Responding paramedics could be seen taking a man to an ambulance on a stretcher. Further details on the man’s injuries were not immediately available.

