You probably already know the headlines. In case you don’t, here you go. The race was won, for a second time, by Brit Robin Shute in a Wolf GB08. Second place went to all-time record holder Romain Dumas, but driving a Porsche GT2 RS this time, rather than VW’s ID.R. Third was Paul Dallenbach in the first traditional open-wheel car, while fourth was Bentley’s Conti GT Pikes Peak challenger, Rhys Millen nursing it over the line with a blown inlet manifold reckoned to have cost him over 20 seconds and a shot at overall victory. But that’s not the full story of the race. Here’s what else went on at the 99th running of the ‘Race to the Clouds’.