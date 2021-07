SAN PEDRO, Calif. — When it comes to scaling, cleaning and filleting seafood, you could say Michael Ungaro, CEO of San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, has plenty of experience. He started when he was 12-years-old. “I grew up working here from unplugging the toilets to working in the kitchen. I’ve worked the crab tank. I’ve worked as a dishwasher,” Ungaro said. “I’ve worked every part of it. You have to do that so you can understand what works and what doesn’t and how to lead.”