Paloma Ford – “All For Nothing” f. Rick Ross
Revisiting her well-received 2020 project, X Tapes, Paloma Ford returns with a visual for her Rick Ross-guested track “All For Nothing.”. “’All For Nothing’ is the lead track for X Tapes and reflects the essence of the project. It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss,” Paloma tells ‘Plex. “It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.”2dopeboyz.com