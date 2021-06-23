Lessons on Asian and Black solidarity in the Bay Area, 39 years after Vincent Chin's death
On June 23, 1982, 27-year-old Vincent Chin was beaten to death by two white autoworkers in Detroit during his bachelor party just a few days shy of his wedding. The attack took place against the backdrop of growing insecurity and anger over the threat of the rising Japanese car industry, and the two men mistook Chin, a Chinese American, as Japanese. Their light sentence — three years probation and a $3,000 fine — ignited a pan-Asian American movement for the first time in the United States.www.sfchronicle.com