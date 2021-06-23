Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TOBi & Baby Rose Duet On “Come As You Are” Single

2dopeboyz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving won the 2021 Juno Award for Best Rap Recording of the Year for Elements, Vol. 1, TOBi has released his new single “Come As You Are” with Baby Rose. “I’ve been waiting to do this song for years. I had the concept written but never brought it to life until the pandemic hit and I found it again,” TOBi says about the song. “What does it mean to love someone as they are and not as a projection of who they portray to the world? Not the layers and titles that we have given to each other. To recognize the humanity in each other as a mirror of self. It’s a lesson in self-love as well. We know we are both here right now but we have the potential to be greater versions of ourselves and I want to be there for your blossoming, as you’ll be there for me. Sometimes we forget how the simplest things are often the most overlooked but the most important parts of who we are. Baby Rose delivered the perfect verse and was exactly how I envisioned what that night looked like.”

2dopeboyz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Tobi Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Mason Rose Gray’s new single “SURVIVE” shows persistence through pain

Singer/songwriter Mason Rose Gray releases her latest offering, “SURVIVE,” and there is a delicate aching felt throughout. The tender tune tells a powerful tale of soul-searching after the close of a nine-year relationship. The track touches you with its gentle acoustic guitar and velvety vocals so emotive you hear that break within her tone. We all know what it is like to deal with a difficult break-up, and this song perfectly encapsulates that feeling of immense pain while also showing us that we can endure.
Musicthesource.com

Kristina DeBarge Details “Bet” Single and What to Come on Her Upcoming Album

Kristina DeBarge continues to shine and keep the R&B spotlight on the family’s name. While she may come from a family of R&B legends, she has been steadfast and focused on building her own career outside of her last name. From transitioning away from pop music to a more adult-themed R&B, to opening her own cosmetics line that is growing more and more daily, Kristina is developing an empire of her own that would have others in awe of all she’s accomplished and is still setting out to do.
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

"Love & Hip Hop: ATL" Season 10 Drops 5-Min Trailer With Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000

All of the internet drama is about to be played out on the small screen now that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is making a return to VH1. The show found itself on the outs for 2020, like several other series, but VH1 has shaped up another season to entertain fans. We've recently reported on Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's short-lived marriage coming to a close, and it seems viewers will receive a firsthand look at what went down behind the scenes.
Lexington, KYbrooklynvegan.com

Rubi Rose releases new single “TWORK” (listen)

Lexington, KY rapper Rubi Rose has been on the rise. She put out her breakthrough single "Big Mouth" in 2019, and then got a boost from Cardi B who featured her in the "WAP" video and gave her a co-sign on the intro track to Rubi's very good 2020 EP For The Streets. Now Rubi follows that EP with a new single, "TWORK," and it's a booming, subwoofer-shaking song that feels like an instant hit. Listen below.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Royal Wood shares new single “Say You Will”

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, the 2-time Canadian Folk Music Award-nominee has earned a #1 added song at Hot AC Radio, multiple JUNO nominations and high profile sync placements on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Private practice.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Zeds Dead come ‘Alive’ on new single featuring MKLA

2021 is proving to be one of Zeds Dead‘s biggest years yet. After starting the year off with the release of “late night drive” to promote their Catching Z’s mixtape and announcing a new tour, the Canadian bass music duo is returning with yet another new single, “Alive” featuring MKLA.
MusicNME

Logic announces new single ‘Vaccine’ coming this week

Logic has announced that he’s releasing a new single, ‘Vaccine’, which is set to be released on Friday (July 2). Taking to social media this evening (June 30) to share the artwork for the new track, Logic accompanied the yellow, black and red image with a caption that simply read: “Friday”.
Worldallkpop.com

LOCO and Lee Sung Kyung show off sweet chemistry with live performance of duet single 'Love'

LOCO and Lee Sung Kyung have a special treat for fans of their new collaboration single!. On July 4 KST, Dingo Music unveiled a new 'Sero Live' performance video that features the rapper and the actress/singer performing their new duet "Love," produced by Rocoberry. In the clip, LOCO's confident rap delivery is paired with Lee Sung Kyung's sweet vocals, creating a sweet contrast that suits Rocoberry's charming songwriting style.
Brooklyn, NYthisis50.com

RRose Rrome’s Rose Gold Pre- Pack Single “Flavor” Pays Homage To Craig Mack

RRose RRome is here to put on for his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. Representing New York and its gritty borough to the fullest, the rapper prides himself in his choices of collaborations and production, unveiling an effortless flow to prove this theory. His hustle is unmatched being self-made in the streets, and now he captures the attention of industry vets on his own.
MusicPosted by
BET

Sevyn Streeter Discusses Her New Single ‘Guilty’ And Reveals Her Own Guilty Pleasures

Four years after her debut album, R&B singer and prolific songwriter Sevyn Streeter is releasing her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz X Sober Thoughts.” Streeter pen game is on fire having written for several artists in the past including Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Brandy and Kelly Rowland, and she’s now using her impressive skills to write her own independent music. In addition to promoting her latest project, she’s also currently filming the new BET+ series Sacrifice, alongside Paula Patton and Marques Houston.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ava Earl Releases Third Single “The Roses,” Title Track From Forthcoming Album

Ava Earl, a prolific 18 year old songwriter hailing from the small mountain town of Girdwood, Alaska, has released the third single and title track from her forthcoming album titled The Roses which will be available on July 23rd. “The Roses,” in Earl’s own words, was written “about a friend of mine a few years ago. She and I have actually drifted apart since then, so when I recorded it, it was in a different light than I originally intended.” She continues, “At the time, I was struggling to figure out why our relationship was rocky, and the first part of the song is about me blaming myself. It took me a long time to realize that some people can be part of your life without having control over your emotions.” Ava is wise beyond her years, writing music and expressing emotions that truly show off her maturity and appreciation for life’s moments.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Pop Smoke Announces Second, Self-Titled Album, Reveals “Outro”

Despite a short career that was tragically halted before it could really take off and take shape, Pop Smoke‘s influence on East Coast hip hop has remained. While his fans were treated to a glimpse of his potential with his posthumous major label debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, his estate had announced that the late rapper left a lot of music behind.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Evidence, Hiatus Kiayote, G Herbo & More

With another seven days in the books – well… 14, as I skipped last week’s volume while on vacation (sorry, not sorry) – we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 251st installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a...
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

Every Hip-Hop Song Is the Song of the Summer According to Fans

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Doja Cat scores number-two debut album with ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, shot the singer into space — the space just shy of the top of the Billboard album chart. The singer’s new release debuts at number two on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 units sold. It’s Doja’s best sales week, and the album is her highest-charting release yet, besting the number-nine peak of her previous album, Hot Pink.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Struggles To Remix City Girls' "Twerkulator"

Newly surfaced footage on Twitter has shown that one of Hip-Hop's most beloved male acts has taken a liking to City Girls' recent single "Twerkulator." Whether or not he's interested in formally hopping on a remix to JT and Yung Miami's latest Billboard Hot 100 hit, it is clear that Young Thug is a fan of the "Planet Rock"-sampling tune.
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are working on new music in LA

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are in Los Angeles working on new music, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed. Rumours began to circulate about what the stars were doing in LA after paparazzi photos of them in the city appeared online. After the pictures were published by US gossip sites,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy