TOBi & Baby Rose Duet On “Come As You Are” Single

Having won the 2021 Juno Award for Best Rap Recording of the Year for Elements, Vol. 1, TOBi has released his new single “Come As You Are” with Baby Rose. “I’ve been waiting to do this song for years. I had the concept written but never brought it to life until the pandemic hit and I found it again,” TOBi says about the song. “What does it mean to love someone as they are and not as a projection of who they portray to the world? Not the layers and titles that we have given to each other. To recognize the humanity in each other as a mirror of self. It’s a lesson in self-love as well. We know we are both here right now but we have the potential to be greater versions of ourselves and I want to be there for your blossoming, as you’ll be there for me. Sometimes we forget how the simplest things are often the most overlooked but the most important parts of who we are. Baby Rose delivered the perfect verse and was exactly how I envisioned what that night looked like.”