Increased transparency for a more climate-friendly financial sector

By Pietro Calice Ezio Caruso
World Bank Blogs
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure standards increase transparency and reduce the costs incurred by investors as they search for sustainable investments, making easier the comparison of financial products. It was against this background that the Financial Stability Board launched, in 2017, a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), with recommendations on how to improve investors’ ability to appropriately assess and price climate-related risk and opportunities.

