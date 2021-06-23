Increased transparency for a more climate-friendly financial sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp disruption of economic activity across the globe. Lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented by governments to limit the spread of the virus have forced many firms to cut production or shut down. While the pandemic may seem to have left no one unaffected, some have been affected more than others. In the private sector, although most firms suffered, some were not impacted at all, and among firms that were adversely affected, the extent of suffering varies sharply. This heterogeneity is confirmed in several studies. For instance, a study by Kozeniauskas et al. (2020) on Portuguese firms finds that while most firms experienced declines in sales, high productivity firms were more likely to remain open, less likely to cut employment, and made less use of government support. Another study by Muzi et al. (2021) uses Enterprise Surveys data for 31 countries and finds that COVID-19-induced exits of firms were fewer among more productive and older firms. Yet another study by Dai et al. (2021) shows that in China, the adverse effect of the pandemic was much smaller on firms located in heavy industrial cluster zones.