Diseases & Treatments

The key to treating Alzheimer's disease may not be a drug

By Leroy Hood, Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy personal journey with Alzheimer’s began in 2005 when my wife, Valerie, received her diagnosis with this terrible disease, one that robs the afflicted of their minds and forces family and friends to watch with dread as their loved one slowly disappears. Stunned by the news, I was overwhelmed with...

www.newsday.com
Diseases & Treatmentsnny360.com

Massena Hospital neurologist discusses difference between Alzheimer’s, dementia

MASSENA — While the terms Alzheimer’s and dementia are commonly used, there may be some confusion as to what they actually mean. As we focus on Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month throughout June, Massena Hospital Neurologist Kejian Tang, MD, explained dementia is not a single disease. Dementia is an overall term, such as heart disease, that covers a broad range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.
HealthWeatherford Democrat

FDA approves 'groundbreaking' new Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration Monday approved a new drug developed to treat Alzheimer’s, which may be the very first to address underlying symptoms of the disease. Audrey Kwik, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association - North Texas Chapter, called it groundbreaking. “It’s addressing the underlying biology...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease raises the risk of severe COVID-19 and death from this viral disease

Neurodegenerative disorders that cause dementia increase the risk of contracting severe COVID-19 and dying from the disease. For people with Alzheimer's the risk is three times greater. It can be six times greater if they are over 80, according to a study conducted in Brazil by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) and Butantan Institute in partnership with colleagues at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).
Diseases & TreatmentsOrange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: The future of Alzheimer’s treatment is here

The approval of the drug aducanumab on June 7 by the Food & Drug Administration marked a new phase in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Aducanumab, known by its brand name of Aduhelm, is the first drug shown to slow – but not cure – Alzheimer’s disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments. Historically, the first drug in a category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation.
CancerMedicalXpress

Novel class of drugs may help treat deadly lymphoma

A new class of drugs that inhibits a 'master switch' involved in the vast majority of cases of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a fatal subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, has been discovered by researchers at Mount Sinai. In a study in Clinical Cancer Research published in June, the team reported that...
HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Biogen expects slow Alzheimer's drug uptake, may reset price

Biogen Inc. expects gradual uptake of its new Alzheimer’s disease drug in the U.S. and said it would consider adjusting its $56,000-a-year price if the medication is taken by more patients than anticipated. The disclosure in a company statement Wednesday is a signal the drugmaker wants to tamp down the...
HealthFierceBiotech

Roche's Alzheimer's antibody lowers biomarkers in inherited form of disease, though impact on symptoms is unclear

When experimental anti-amyloid antibodies from Eli Lilly and Roche failed to improve symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in a phase 2/3 study led by Washington University School of Medicine and reported last year, it raised serious doubts about the future of the medicines. But analysis of the trial continued, and, now, the study leaders say they have evidence that one of the drugs—Roche’s gantenerumab—could help a subset of patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Six early signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Did you know that 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia? Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. It’s the most common form of dementia and can develop from multiple factors, such as age, genetics, lifestyle and environment.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Subconscious changes in movement may predict Alzheimer's disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations -- known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR) -- and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. A new study, led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Washington University at St. Louis, analyzed FMAR patterns in cognitively healthy adults who were also tested for established biomarkers of preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. The team found that FMAR was associated with preclinical AD pathology in women, suggesting that FMAR may be a new biomarker for AD before cognitive symptoms begin. Results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Potentially groundbreaking Alzheimer’s vaccine dramatically slows disease in phase 2 trial

Scientists hope jab could be available for patients within the next four years. BRATISLAVIA, Slovak Republic — For people genetically prone to developing Alzheimer’s disease, the fear of one day becoming unaware of who and where they are can be a frightening thought. Perhaps even worse is knowing the burden the mind-erasing condition puts on loved ones. Though there is no cure for the disease, scientists believe they are on the cusp of creating a safe Alzheimer’s “vaccine” that slows and may even prevent the condition entirely.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover a Surprising Chemical Pathway That May Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease

An unexpected discovery: Inflammatory proteins may slow cognitive decline in aging adults. Research has previously linked inflammation to Alzheimer’s disease (AD), yet scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Harvard Aging Brain Study (HABS) have made a surprising discovery about that relationship. In a new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, they report that elevated levels of two chemical mediators of inflammation, known as cytokines, are associated with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.