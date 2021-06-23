Local comic on Kevin Hart’s ‘Lyft Comics’ on Peacock

West Pittston native Candyce Musinski is appearing on Season 1, Episode 3 of ‘Lyft Comics’ produced by Kevin Hart on the Peacock Network.

NEW YORK CITY – The last time we visited Wyoming Area graduate Candyce Musinski, she and her business partner, Meagan Walsh, were performing at a private party in Bloomsburg.

Today Candyce is still rolling along in show business, and she’s not going to stop until she reaches the top.

Musinski, a West Pittston native who has been living in New York City for the last 10 years, initially thought she was going to be an actress and a singer, but after many auditions with not much luck, she found comedy.

Yes, Candyce Musinski, 32, a 2007 graduate of Wyoming Area who performed in every school play acting and singing while she was a cheerleader rooting on the Warriors, is a comedian.

Being a stand up comedian can’t be an easy career move, but she’s been working clubs all over New York City and Boston and she’s ready to venture up and down the east coast now that the nation is getting out of the pandemic.

“No, I didn’t work at all with the pandemic,” Musinski said. “Most comics were getting online and doing things online but that’s not me, that’s not what I do, I like the live feedback. I don’t get this TikTok stuff.”

After being in the trenches for a decade, Musinski got a big break where she feels can get her to the next level. She submitted an audition tape to the actor/comedian Kevin Hart’s production company when they were looking for comics to do their jokes while posing as Lyft drivers over a year ago.

Lyft riders had no idea their drivers were professional comics and the premise was to pit two comics against each other and the riders, after being told at the end of the ride they were set up, rate the comic’s performance. It’s a combination of reality TV meets comedy.

Musinski said the show was taped last year during the pandemic and everyone had to be COVID tested in order to participate.

“That was actually recorded during the pandemic last July,” Musinski said. “It’s crazy to think that I did the show last year and it’s just coming out now. I thought once we shot it, it would come out the next week.”

Kevin Hart is the owner of the LOL Network, and Musinski knew the show would end up on that channel but she wasn’t sure where else the show would be shopped and it ended up airing on Peacock.

“It was a weird situation to be put in,” Musinski added. “It was awkward being a Lyft driver, and they did a great job at editing but there were so many awkward moments. I had great passengers, but it was still awkward.”

The Bloomsburg University grad is feeling good about this career bump, and she’s hoping to capitalize on the success of the show, but if you want to know how Musinski did in the one-on-one competition, you’ll have to tune in or download the free Peacock app to see for yourself.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Musinski said. “I have a TV credit now, Kevin Hart produced it which is pretty awesome and he’s a super supporter of new comics.”

Musinski’s standup act is a little on the naughty side so if you get embarrassed quickly, perhaps her comedy isn’t for you, but in the episode of ‘Lyft Comics,’ she toned down her act a notch or two.

All things change in life, and Musinski feels she’s moving away from the shock value of working blue material.

“I did a few shows in Chicago a few weeks ago and all the girls were doing raunchy type jokes, and that just isn’t me anymore,” Musinski admitted. “I’m growing out of it a little bit but not that it’s not raunchy, but it’s less and I want to use my own personal experiences.”

Musinski feels the blue jokes are an easy laugh, and she feels her comedy is less easy and she’s been going for the more thought-provoking jokes.

She hasn’t been working with her old comedy partner in over a year, and she’s currently working with ‘ ‘Kendra Cunningham on their Dive Bar Blondes act.

Musinski is a one-woman show, she doesn’t have a manager and it isn’t easy but Musinski feels it’s the best approach for her work for now.

“Since the show started to air, I’m getting more head turns and that’s a good thing,” Musinski said. “I may venture down south looking for gigs and who knows, maybe I’ll relocate out of New York City to try some other places.”

Musinski’s next step is doing more roadwork and getting known around the country.

“Ten years in I’ve made some great contacts in New York, and I feel I know everything I need to know at this point,” Musinski said. “I need to hit the road and travel and figure everything out.”