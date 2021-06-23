Cancel
Nikole Hannah-Jones Will Not Join UNC Faculty Unless Offered A Tenured Position

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
Award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said she will not take a position at the University of North Carolina without tenure. Hannah-Jones initially agreed to a five-year contract with the private institution, but according to a letter obtained by CNN, “since signing the fixed-term contract, Ms. Hannah-Jones has come to learn that political interference and influence from a powerful donor contributed to the Board of Trustees’ failure to consider her tenure application.”

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

