Nikole Hannah-Jones Will Not Join UNC Faculty Unless Offered A Tenured Position
Award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said she will not take a position at the University of North Carolina without tenure. Hannah-Jones initially agreed to a five-year contract with the private institution, but according to a letter obtained by CNN, “since signing the fixed-term contract, Ms. Hannah-Jones has come to learn that political interference and influence from a powerful donor contributed to the Board of Trustees’ failure to consider her tenure application.”www.blackenterprise.com