Wine and cheese may help prevent devastating brain disease

By CW Headley
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago
“Rosé all day” might be more than just a strategy employed by beleaguered moms to survive school holidays — it could hint at the secret to preventing Alzheimer’s.

According to a 10-year Iowa State University study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease in December, drinking wine and eating cheese every day can dramatically reduce your risk for cognitive decline later in life.

“I believe the right food choices can prevent the disease and cognitive decline altogether,” Brandon Klinedinst, one of the researchers, told the Journal. “Perhaps the silver bullet we’re looking for is upgrading how we eat.”

Though the 1,787 test subjects, all of whom were between 46 and 77, included both those who were genetically predisposed to develop dementia-related illnesses and those who weren’t, both groups reduced their risk by modifying their diet slightly. Those who consumed cheese and alcohol (but especially red wine) daily reported fewer incidences of cognitive illness over 10 years than those who didn’t.

Cheese Whiz

Cheese appeared to boost brain health more than any other food or drink, especially sharp cheddars, aged cheeses, and dairy products derived from grass-fed cows. The researchers credit that to linoleic acid, an organic compound found in cheese that improves blood flow to the regions of the brain that deal with memory, focus, and decision making.

Red wine contains polyphenols, which dilate blood vessels, reducing inflammation and increasing blood flow to the brain.

But exercise moderation; health experts recommend women of all ages and men over 65 have no more than one glass of red wine a day.

