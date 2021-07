Star Wars The Old Republic fans, it’s time to get excited, at least if you missed the leaks from early today, as during its preview stream today BioWare formally announced that it’s launching an expansion for the long-running Star Wars MMO this winter. It’s called Legacy of the Sith, it’s the first major expansion for the game since Onslaught in October 2019, and it conveniently comes out just as the game is turning 10 years old. The studio emphasizes that the expansion “marks the beginning of an exciting new time for the critically acclaimed MMORPG.”