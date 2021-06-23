Cancel
Colorado State

Soldier from Colorado Springs representing United States in Olympic Games

By Jessica Gruenling
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUYGe_0adFWQYH00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Native Lieutenant Amber English serves in the Army, but in a few weeks she'll be in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Lt. English will be competing in Women's Skeet. She's a Cheyenne Mountain High and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs graduate. She joined the Army in 2017 and is currently stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.

English says she started shooting in 2007 and it's a family sport. Her parents, aunt, and uncle all competed at the national level.

"I started as junior and went up through the junior program," said English.

The Colorado Springs native serves as a logistic officer, she's members of the Army's World Class Athlete Program, and the US Army Marksmanship Unit.

"I joined the Army to make an Olympic team and hopefully win a medal, and I've been able to accomplish those specific goals since joining the Army. I will just say that the Army has allowed me to have all the resources that I really need," said English.

The first step in achieving those goals started in March of 2020. English qualified for her first Olympic games at the trials in Arizona.

"You know, it's just been a long dream of mine, so I'm happy it finally happened," said English.

The dream of actually competing at the games was put on hold for the year because of COVID-19.

"That was tough I'm not going to lie. That was a big disappointment coming off of Olympic trials where you're supposed to be kind of peaking and at the best at your game at the time and it just kind of felt like the rug got pulled out from under us," recalled English.

Now in just a month's time, she'll be in Tokyo.

"We're just really really happy to finally get there and do our thing," said English.

The first day of qualifications is on July 25th.

The post Soldier from Colorado Springs representing United States in Olympic Games appeared first on KRDO .

